Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,542,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

CDNS stock opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

