Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.92. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

