CaixaPay Market Capitalization Hits $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.53 or 0.06868512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,540.85 or 0.99843756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050196 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

