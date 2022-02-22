California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Varonis Systems worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

VRNS stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.