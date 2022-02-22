California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Varonis Systems worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
