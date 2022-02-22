California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of BlackLine worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,334 shares of company stock worth $4,259,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

