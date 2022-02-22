California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Science Applications International worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

SAIC stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

