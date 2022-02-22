California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 887 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Exponent worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

