California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,875,000 after purchasing an additional 241,373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after purchasing an additional 385,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,562 shares of company stock valued at $73,420,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

