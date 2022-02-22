Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

