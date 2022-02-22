Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

