Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,205 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

