Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $309.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.86 million and the lowest is $306.30 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $267.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

CPT stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.42. 772,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,995. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average is $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $317,519,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.