Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $43.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
