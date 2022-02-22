Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $43.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. Camtek’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.