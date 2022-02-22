Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$27.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACDVF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of ACDVF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 102,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

