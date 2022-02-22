Canaccord Genuity Group Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$91.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. raised their target price on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$87.85.

IAG stock opened at C$79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$63.17 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.95.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

