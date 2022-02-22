Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,747 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $36,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

