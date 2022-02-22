Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Like the last few quarters, operating expenses were high in fourth-quarter 2021, hurting the bottom line. Evidently, operating costs increased 11.4% year over year in fourth-quarter 2021. With oil prices moving up, expenses on fuel surged 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, weakness pertaining to Canadian grain (grain volumes were down 21%) due to supply-chain crisis and an unfavorable weather in British Columbia also hurt results. The company expects the challenges pertaining to Canadian grain to persist in the first-half of 2022. Fourth-quarter automotive and intermodal volumes were down 19% and 5%, respectively However, closure of the Kansas City Southern buyout is a huge positive. Improvement in the freight scenario is an added positive. Efforts to reward ita shareholders, even in the current uncertain times, is very encouraging.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $72.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

