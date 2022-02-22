Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$250.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$230.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$192.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$159.44 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$182.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$184.65.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.