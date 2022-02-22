Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
USAT opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.