Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 354,645 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $39,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,194. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

