Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $73,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

