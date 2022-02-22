Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 70,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $147.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

