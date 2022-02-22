Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $116,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. 8,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

