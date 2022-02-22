Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $88,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.54. 7,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $644.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

