Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $102.55. 45,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

