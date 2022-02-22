Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Trading Down 2.8%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 101,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 39,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

CRLFF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.