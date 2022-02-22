CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1,724.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of CareDx worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.94 and a beta of 0.65.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

