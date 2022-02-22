Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CSV opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

