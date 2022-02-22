Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $207,275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after buying an additional 399,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

