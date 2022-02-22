Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.06). 88,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,985,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £87.60 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.

Get Caspian Sunrise alerts:

About Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.