Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.06). 88,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,985,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.06).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £87.60 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.
About Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP)
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.