CDW Co. (CDW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 10th

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

CDW has increased its dividend payment by 83.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.78. CDW has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

