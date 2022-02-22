Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.