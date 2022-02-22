Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($76.14) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 176,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,442. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

