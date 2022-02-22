Celo Price Tops $2.47 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00006561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $81.54 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

