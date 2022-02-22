Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0007

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Centaur has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $568,277.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108426 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

