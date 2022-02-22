Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,180 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in GoPro by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in GoPro by 332.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GoPro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,672 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,411. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.