Centiva Capital LP Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SFL by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 121,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

