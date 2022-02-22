Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. 63,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.