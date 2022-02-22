Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.