Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

A number of research firms have commented on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

