Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Announces Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.83. 4,120,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

