Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $4,122,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,389 shares of company stock valued at $19,645,261 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CERT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 335,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Certara Company Profile
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
