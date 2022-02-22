Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Certara alerts:

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $4,122,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,389 shares of company stock valued at $19,645,261 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 335,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.