Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Cerus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 1,390,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,191. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $904.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

