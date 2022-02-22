Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,524 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $124.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $154.34. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

