Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 9,849 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,462.2% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 206,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,255,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 177,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.