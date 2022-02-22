Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $683,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

