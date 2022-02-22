Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 87,618 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

