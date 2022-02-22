Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,497,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,363,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $368.88 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $338.18 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

