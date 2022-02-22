Cetera Advisors LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,723 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

PAVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,280 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

