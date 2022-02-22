Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,578 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 290.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of BATS:FLQL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. 33,911 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

